Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Social News | 18 October 2016 23:00 CET

Reinstate interdicted Head of St Augustine's College-Board

By GNA

Accra, Oct. 18, GNA - The Board of Governors of St Augustine's College, has slammed the interdiction of Mr Joseph Connel, the school's Head Master, saying the action was not premised on the needed investigations and natural justice.

Mr Connel was interdicted on the premise that he collected unapproved fees and the Board at an emergency meeting on Monday, October 17, asked that the decision should be reversed.

At the meeting the Headmaster and Accountant were invited to brief the Board about the purported charging of unapproved fees.

The Board after its deliberations noticed flaws in the interdiction: Procedure for the interdiction; Date and time of interdiction; Date and time of the investigation and Breach of Natural Justice.

The members also questioned why the Central Regional Director of Education should exempt himself from the emergency meeting that interdicted Mr Connel but rather chose to solely nominate someone to represent him on the Board in an investigative committee.

'In view of the above the Board of Governors having considered the issues mentioned Supra, is of the opinion that the interdiction of the Headmaster was done and not premised on needed investigation as natural justice and request that it should be reversed.'

In a related development a letter written by the Regional Director and addressed to the Board Chairman had requested the Headmaster or his representative to join the committee undertaking the investigations.

The letter dated October 14 was delivered on Tuesday, October 18.

GNA

Social News

If u take too much risk u might not be imune to serious trouble.
By: Spicy
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img