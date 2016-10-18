Amerley Adjaidoo Foundation donates to children

Accra, Oct 18, GNA - The Amerley Adjaidoo Heart of Kindness Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has presented school uniforms, stationery, and school bags valued at GH¢7000.00 to 60 needy children in Accra.

The children were selected from the Methodist and the Sempe Basic Schools in the Akoto Lante Community.

The Foundation additionally offered scholarships to 20 children to cover their education up to the Junior High School level.

Mr Ajaidoo Amarteifio Frimpong Barimah, the Country Director of the Foundation, told the Ghana News Agency, that he set up the Foundation with his siblings in honour of their late grandmother, Amerley Amarteifio, who lived in the community.

He said Madam Amerley was a businesswoman and a philanthropist who was passionate very about the education and welfare of children.

He recounted how Madam Amerley used to ask parents why their children were loitering during school hours with a view to assist them.

Mr Frimpong Barimah, who is also the Logistics Executive at the British American Tobacco, said their gesture would, therefore, encourage parents to be interested in their wards' education and invest in their future.

'I grew up in this community,' he stated. 'It is my dream that we can have, at least, one graduate per household in this community, and this is possible,' he said.

Some of the children, who could not hide their joy, expressed their happiness and gratitude after receiving the items.

GNA