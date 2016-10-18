Assembly takes steps to improve security

By Gifty Amofa/Rachel Fosuah Osei, GNA

Brofoyedu (Ash), Oct 18, GNA - Commissioner of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye, the Ashanti Regional Commander, has pledged the resolve of the police to go the extra mile to assure everybody of adequate security protection.

Performing the ceremony to inaugurate a newly built police station at Brofoyedru in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District, he said they would do everything to protect lives and property.

He gave the assurance that the officers would continue to perform their duties professionally - firm and even-handed.

The project was funded by the district assembly as part of the drive to improve security in the area.

It comes with a charge office, offices for the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the station officer, male and female cells, washrooms and a store room.

COP Boakye used the occasion to counsel the political parties and their supporters to get right with the law, indicating that, the police would not hesitate to arrest and bring to justice anybody who breached the law.

He warned of decisive action against any thugs hired by politicians to intimidate and bully perceived opponents as the nation edged closer to the presidential and parliamentary polls.

Nobody should underestimate their determination to protect the peace, to keep the country united and stable, he added.

He called for the people to show good understanding and cooperate with them to rein in miscreants in the society, to allow the law-abiding to go about their normal activities without fear.

He asked that they flagged up suspicious characters and provided them with credible leads.

Mr. Kwabena Nkrumah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said the assembly stood ready to support the police to effectively perform.

He rallied the chiefs and people in the area to join the fight to bring down crime in the area.

Nana Yaa Agyemang, the Queen of Brofoyedu, appealed to the police to make sure that they protected the identity of their informants.

