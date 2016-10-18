Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Social News | 18 October 2016

DCE scores high marks for contribution to education

By GNA

By Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA
Kodie (Ash), Oct 18, GNA - The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Afigya-Kwabre, Mr. Kwaku Oppong-Kyekyeku Kaakyire, has received high marks for the good job he is doing to improve access and quality of education in the area.

The District Education Directorate said it found it deeply refreshing the tremendous education infrastructure development - school blocks and the supply of teaching and learning aids under his watch.

For this, it has honoured him at a ceremony in Kodie with a citation.

The citation, signed by Mrs. Stella Ofori-Attah, the Education Director, 'You have distinguished yourself in public service as a DCE through your development-oriented vision, advocacy and endeavours'.

'We pray that you continue to excel in your political career and also continue to work hard to hoist the flag of the district high as you serve our dear nation.'

Mr. Oppong-Kyekyeku said he was overwhelmed and thanked the directorate for the recognition.

