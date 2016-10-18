NPP Takoradi constituency Parliamentary candidate launches campaign

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Oct. 17, GNA - The Central Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwamena Duncan, has urged the electorate not to fall for 'juicy' gifts being distributed by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

He said the government, under the disguise of helping Ghanaians, had been distributing items such as saucepans, outboard motors, gas cylinders and stoves, money and other items, and urged the electorate to vote against the NDC because it had worsened the economic conditions of the majority of Ghanaians.

Mr. Kwamena Duncan said this at the campaign launch of the NPP parliamentary candidate for Takoradi, Mr Kobina Okyere Darko Mensah, who is also the incumbent Member of Parliament at the weekend.

Mr. Adomako Berfi, Deputy National Communication Director for the NPP, said the ruling NDC government had messed up the economy which was growing at the rate of 3.4 percent, compared to the NPP government under President John Kufuor, which saw the economy growing over eight percent in 2008.

He added that the NPP administration introduced social interventions such as the free maternal healthcare, National Health Insurance Scheme, Mass Transport Transit System, the School Feeding Programme, Capitation Grant and the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty which mitigated the suffering of the people.

He said the ruling government had managed to collapse these interventions due to bad economic management.

Papa Owusu Ankomah, Member of Parliament for Sekondi, entreated NPP supporters and sympathizers to be extra vigilant during the polling day and urged them to put up good character that would attract more members to its fold.

Mr. Kobina Okyere Darko Mensah, NPP Member of Parliament for the area, said despite the NDC government touting its achievement of asphalting roads in Takoradi, had constructed only nine kilometres, as compared to 17 kilometres done by the erstwhile NPP government.

He said there was high youth unemployment in the twin-city following the collapse of state enterprises such as the West Africa Mill and Cocoa Processing Company (WAMPCO), timber firms, and others which had worsened the unemployment situation.

He therefore urged the electorate to vote for him and the NPP presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the December 7 elections to transform the country's economy.

GNA