Court convicts five ex-Multimedia staff

Accra, Oct. 18, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Monday convicted the five ex-Multimedia Group sales persons who were involved in financial malfeasance.

The Sale Executives pleaded guilty to the charges of stealing, forgery of documents, abetment of crime, and alteration of forged documents.

Solomon Nii Lartey, charged for forgery of documents, alteration of forged documents, abetment of crime and stealing, was fined GHâ‚µ960.00 or in default serve three years in prison.

Fiifi Aggrey, Desdy Yaw Owusu, Samuel Boamah, and Ernest Kwakye Asare Justice Yaw Atta Sarpong all charged for stealing were all convicted to a fine of GHâ‚µ1,200.00 each or in default would serve two years in prison.

The accused persons have also refunded the more than GHâ‚µ94,000.00 they owed the company.

The court presided over by Mr Yaw Atta Sarpong, also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Albert Tetteh Botchway, while the case was adjourned to November 9, for the trial of Jacklord Laryea who pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.

The facts of the case as presented by Police Inspector Christiana are that the complainant is a Chief Financial Officer with the Multimedia Group Limited, while, Solomon, Fiifi, Desdy, Samuel and Ernest are all Sales Executives, and Albert and Jacklord are both Private Security Officers.

She said in August, the complainant noticed during its routine checks on the company's account with the Ecobank Ghana Limited, Abeka Branch that one of their clients had made some payment to the venture through Cal Bank Ghana Limited.

This aroused the suspicion of the company and when enquiries were made it came out that another Multimedia group limited account had been opened and operated by Solomon at Ecobank, Lapaz branch.

The prosecution said a report was made to the police and Solomon was arrested. During interrogation he told the police that he forged the Multimedia Group limited letter head and other documents requested for the account opening at busy internet, but could not lead the police to arrest the one who aided him.

She said Solomon stated that he sold the idea about the account to Solomon, Fiifi, Desdy, Samuel and Ernest who also started transacting business through that account with cheques issued in the name of Multimedia by their clients and succeeded in stealing various sums of monies.

