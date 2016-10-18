Committal proceedings in murdered girl case starts November 7

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Oct. 18, GNA - The case of a 22-year-old mason who allegedly strangled a seven- year old girl to death after having sex with her, has been adjourned to November 7, for committal proceedings to begin by the State.

The process would enable Lucas Agboyie to start trial at the High Court. Agboyie who is being held for murder however has asked journalists to pray for him to be forgiven.

Agboyie, whose plea had been preserved, said this while journalists took pictures of him as he entered the Police vehicle and whisked away to custody.

At the court, Mrs Francisca Tete-Mensah, Principal State Attorney prayed for a date to enable the Police deliver by hand a copy of the docket to the Attorney General's (AG's) office.

This she said would enable them put together the Bill of Indictment, summary of evidence and list of exhibits.

Mrs Tete-Mensah recounted that since the last sitting, the case docket has not been sent to the AG's office as the case investigator was sent on another national assignment in the Northern Region, which lasted more than a week.

The Principal State Attorney however said on his arrival, the case investigator had promised to deliver the docket by hand instead of a dispatch rider.

The dispatch rider, she noted could not facilitate sending of the docket to the AG faster.

The court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah quizzed prosecution as to which method of delivery would be faster.

According to the court from the submission of prosecution if the use of a dispatch rider was not fast enough, it wondered how the hand delivery would be.

At last sitting prosecution had indicated that Agboyie would be tried summarily for defilement.

The murder of the victim took place at Kubekro No one, near Atadeka in the Ashaiman Municipality.

The case of prosecution is that the deceased, Ruth Ankomah, was a class one pupil of Meshach Academy School at Zenu, in Ashaiman.

The accused person lives 200 meters away from the deceased's house. On April 19, last year, at about 0800 hours, the deceased's mother prepared porridge and gave her GHâ‚µ 20.00 to go and purchase bread at a nearby shop for breakfast.

The Prosecution said having waited for a long time without Ruth's return; she became alarmed and searched for her in the area, but to no avail.

Later, an informant told her that he saw the accused person pulling the victim into his metal container. The search team marched to the container but the accused was nowhere to be found.

However, they found the naked body of the victim lying in a supine position on an old student mattress with blood oozing from her nostrils and mouth.

The search team nabbed Agboyie during the search and he confessed to killing the girl after having sex with her.

The Prosecution said the accused, during the interrogation, said he wanted to have sex with the victim but she screamed, hence he strangled her after, which he had sex with her.

The Police, during their visit to the scene, saw bruises on the neck of the deceased, with her vagina swollen, while her pant, sandals and dress were lying beside her.

Agboyie has been remanded into lawful custody.

GNA