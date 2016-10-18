Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Business & Finance | 18 October 2016 23:00 CET

FC investigates alleged staff involvement in illegal operations

By GNA

By Ken Boateng, GNA
Nkawie (Ash), Oct 18, GNA - The Forestry Commission (FC) has begun investigation into alleged involvement of some of its employees in illegal timber logging in the Asenanyo forest reserve, in the Nkawie forest district.

This is in response to complaints by members of a committee, recently inaugurated to check the rising degradation of the reserve.

Nana Poku Bosompim, Nkawie District Manager of the Forest Service Division (FSD) of the Commission, confirmed this to journalists and said the accusation of complicity was not being taken lightly.

It has therefore set its investigative machinery in motion to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the allegation.

The committee had reported of massive illegal timber logging in the Nyame Bekyere portion of the reserve and expressed strong suspicion that some workers of the FC might be involved in what was happening.

Meanwhile, the FSD had moved to impound two timber trucks, a tractor and sawmill equipment belonging to the illegal operators.

Also seized were 140 logs hauled from the reserve to some unregistered sawmills at Bayerebon Number-Five, Subiri and Bibiani.

Nana Bosompim, repeated the call to the forest fringe communities to be bold and report all illegal timber activities in the reserves to the appropriate authorities for action.

GNA

Business & Finance

a true person is a person who can make change not better not for the sake of money
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img