Lawsuits delaying printing of ballot papers- EC laments

With some 49 days to go for the general elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) is lamenting the lawsuits it has to deal with are affecting one crucial activity on the EC’s calendar-the printing of the ballot papers.

Some voters fear the December 7 election may have to be postponed due to the unfolding legal suits by some disqualified presidential aspirants.

The National Democratic Party (NDP) is the latest party to throw its hat into the ring of lawsuits as it has sued the Commission two days after the Commission rejected pleas to reinstate the party's flagbearer, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

The legal suit is the second of its kind brought against the Commission by two out of the 12 disqualified political parties with many more parties expected to follow suit.

The Greater Accra regional chairman of the Commission, John Kwame Amoah, said the EC is well prepared to conduct a peaceful and organised election but conceded the lawsuits could hamper a smooth election administration.

At a workshop Mr Amoah indicated that the Commission is on track in appointing and training independent collation officers for the polls.

Speaking to Joy News' Jennifer Akumoah, on the sidelines of the workshop, he emphasised how essential it is for the EC to follow their scheduled activities adding, "time is of the essence so the lawsuits are quite a bother but the Commission will know how to handle them."

He said the printing of ballots are done after the notice of polls has been printed and posted, all of which he disclosed has been delayed because of the yet to start court cases.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim