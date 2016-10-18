Media reports indicating that there has been a hike on fuel prices is misleading, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has said.

The NPA has therefore urged the general public to treat the reports with the contempt that they deserved.

In a statement it issued Monday, October 17, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana said that prices of fuel effective October 16, 2016 were reviewed upward between 8-11 percent.

“Diesel prices have seen an increase of between 8-11% on current ex pump prices while petrol prices have seen between 3-5% across most BDCs and OMCs though the figures are yet to reflect directly at the various pumps,” a statement from the Chamber said.

“The current increases are largely attributed to the sharp increases on the world market prices as the cedi has been relatively stable over the past two weeks.”

However, the NPA in a counter statement Tuesday labeled the statement from the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana as nothing but false urging “consumers and the media to check on the price boards of retail stations to determine the true prices of fuel on the market and not rely on data from any group of persons who purport to project fuel prices, which always turn out to be poor and inaccurate.”

“When in doubt, consumers and the media should check with NPA's website or the bi-weekly publications of retail prices of OMCs published in the Daily Graphic, the Ghanaian Times, and the Gazette by the Assembly Press for accurate information on the retails of fuel by OMCs,” added the NPA's statement.

-starrfmonline