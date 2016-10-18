New wine glass attaches to top of bottle to help people drink faster

This wine glass bottle bung has solved that issue, attaching straight to the neck of the bottle, turning your bottle of wine into an oversized glass.

A bottle of wine contains 10 units of alcohol - and the recommended weekly allowance for women is 14 units, and for men it is 22.

The Guzzle Buddy is designed to prevent spillages and to make drinking wine easier.

The item, sold on Amazon, suggests people "plug it and chug it".

NHS guidelines advise against binge drinking - and "chugging" an entire bottle of wine counts as such.

However, it could be a useful extension for someone quaffing part of an expensive bottle and not wanting to risk spilling a drop, or for someone who wants to "chug" only some of the bottle in a novelty manner.

The Guzzle Buddy has been shared widely on social media in recent days, and has been suggested as an ideal Christmas present for wine fans.

The description on the Amazon page states : "For every wine lover- takes your favorite bottle of wine and turns it into your oversized extra large giant XL wine glass" .

A similar product was featured on television show Cougar Town, in which the middle-aged women drink a large quantity of wine.

Jonathan Lombard wrote on the product's Amazon page: "Such a quirky addition to your cupboard! It just feels like it takes forever for a sip to pour all the way from the bottle into the glass part, kind of comical!

"We saw a product like this on a show called CougarTown and realized it was real!"