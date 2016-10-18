President John Mahama says his government's good performance is not reaching Ghanaians because some persons in the media are sieving them out.

He explained, “Certain group has taken control of the media” and they are skillful to the point that they repel information about government’s achievements.

“We have taken access to water from 58 percent in 2008 to 78 percent today. Small town water systems, boreholes all across this country have been constructed. We have eradicated guinea worm,” he said, adding criticisms leveled against him are mere “populism.”

The President made these remarks when he granted an exclusive interview with Ovation International Magazine at the Flagstaff House.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com