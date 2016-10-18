President John Mahama has called for a two-man debate between him and the NPP flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to him, such a debate will afford him the opportunity to challenge the three-time flagbearer on the various contentious issues he has raised about his government so far.

There are speculations the President is not willing to partake in the IEA debate following his decision to withdraw from the IEA Evening Encounters that precede the presidential debate.

The NPP flagbearer has also kept postponing his appearance at the Evening encounters even after other presidential candidates have already appeared.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mahama told the Ovation Magazine in an interview he has always been waiting for an opportunity to debate Akufo-Addo.

“I have challenged him (Akufo-Addo) to a debate, I have said bring all these points you are raising one by one and let’s have a debate. Let me and you debate to the Ghanaian public about the points you are raising; inflation, infrastructure and things. But he has ran away.

“…How can I run from a debate? I want a productive debate, one on one with Nana Akufo-Addo. What they are talking about is the IEA. I want a debate on all the contentious issues he has raised. And I will respond and Ghanaians will be the judge,” Mr. Mahama said.

