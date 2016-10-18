Nana Addo begins Ashanti Region tour tomorrow

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo will tomorrow [Wednesday] resume his campaign ahead of the elections with a four-day tour in the Ashanti region.

Speaking to Citi News, the party's Regional General Secretary, indicated that the necessary security arrangements have already been put in place for the tour of the NPP strong hold and the relevant constituencies have been informed.

Nana Addo with the Asantehene during his last tour of the Ashanti Region

Nana Addo who has already toured some constituencies in the region is expected to visit constituencies like Manhyia, Bosome-Freho, Adansi-Asokwa, New Edubiase among others this time around.

Mr. Pyne noted that, “basically he is going to be meeting with party faithful, sympathisers and supporters who will be listening to the message of hope that he brings.”

“He will also move in and talk to traditional authorities including the leadership of Zongo communities and some traditional leaders within the region,” the regional General Secretary added.

Nana Akufo-Addo would be making his way to the region that gave him almost 72 percent of its votes in 2012 after returning from a a four-day private trip to Germany and the United Kingdom.

Mr. Pyne outlined some of the concerns of the people of Kumasi have and said the NPP and its manifesto plans to address them.

“The people of Kumasi are telling us that they need jobs to do. They need improvement in the national health insurance that is failing them and killing lots of them. They are telling us about the hike in tariffs that is killing them and collapsing businesses. ”

–

Follow the hashtag #GhElections on Social Media for election related stories

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana