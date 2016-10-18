Changeless In Nigerian Democracy

There is a long way to go to revitalise the country Democratic governance like the way Nigerian secret police, the Department of State Services DSS, formerly known as Nigerian Security organisation, NSO or State security service SSS dastardly act of impunity of midnight raid;on the homes and arrest of Senior legal luminary; judges in various state and in Nigerian's capital Abuja.

The fact of the matter is that Nigeria remains a deeply authoritarian state characterised by the existence of institutions and agency to wield power without accountability.

Democracy came peacefully in 1999 after the death of the Maximum military ruler General Sani Abacha and voted in People's Democratic Party PDP under the leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Since,the authorities are not doing much about the plight of the masses, the electorates voted out the ruinous former ruling party PDP in 2015.

How time changes, the ruling All Progressive Congress APC for one , has been known for criticism and change agenda.

The sad and sarcasm reality is that in any democracy, inconclusive elections still remains one of the most destructive events capable of derailing any democratic process.

I, support the fight against corruptions, and there is no law for the poor and the influential difference, corrupt officials should not be left unpunished but, I repeat the invasion of the judge's homes, the growing brutality by the security forces has shown that General Muhammad Buhari is not a true democrat and it is a clear sign of fragile democracy in the country.

A lawless society breeds anarchy and stifles economic development e.g Republic of Somalia and Burundi in East Africa, Central African Republic CAR, South Sudan the newest country in Africa and Syria in the Middle East.etc.

Nigeria needs a president that has the willpower and moral rectitude to insist on the rule of law, fight against corruption, security of life and property etc.

The All progressive congress APC , can’t run away from the things, they promised to the masses before the Presidential election that ushered in the current President, Muhammadu Buhari, which they had failed to address the myriad of social economic probelm bedevilled the nation.

Infact, under the present leadership, corruption is re-branded, Nigerian has also undoubtedly struggled to face the challenges created by rising food prices and security challenges caused by the Boko Haram insurgency, militants in the oil rich Niger Delta region, Kidnapping in South-East, Smuggling and thuggery (Area boys) in the west and the fulani herdsmen bandits expansionist in the Northern part of the country.

President Buhari, GCON a former military Head of state that ruled brief in the early 80's since coming to power for the second time in 2015 has ruled autocratically but still lavished by aid from the West mainly because he is not Dr . Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

It is noteworthy and commendable that Dr Jonathan GCON, lived up to his campaigns promises, when he told the electorates, if he failed the Presidential election in 2015 he will concede defeats, which he did when Independent National Electoral Commission INEC announced the results of the winner, been a highly regarded learned man.is an important achievement for Nigerian democracy.

Overtime, President Buhari political pedigree has wane. Nigerian's are asking themselves again after the wind of changes in 2015; if the polls will be free and fair in 2019.

For me, the greatest crime now being perpetuate by the ruling All Progressive Congress ACP is the failure to carry everybody along in their fight against corruption. This principles of one-sided fight didn't encourage democracy and better governance for once prosperous giant of African continent.

In brief, Nigeria is Africa's most populous country and remains abject poverty because of catastrophic failure of leadership at the saddle of power, amidst rich mineral resources. Only a few Senators at the national assembly were prepared to stand - up and tell the executive, respectfully but steady that he needs to improve the ailing economy.

Nigerian's founding fathers principles of democracy with intellectual leadership has been eroded because of complicated characters in Nigeria political scene in 1999. Nigeria needs a President who is a true democract with a listenig ear and relates well with the citizenry.

Change is possible if all of us think, in oneness without bias and favouritism of one party loyalist.

Democracies around the world do not go to war against each other, if their leadership , have the enabling people with strong incentives to maintain the peace, rule of law for the development of the society.

Jinbobaraye Karibo-Nelson, JP, SCIPM, FECRMI,

A social commentator and security analyst, a senior member Chartered Institute of Public Management Nigeria, Full member Emergency, Crisis and Risk Management Institute of Nigeria. Writes from Ogu Town, Rivers State, Port Harcourt Nigeria. via [email protected], www . Karibonelson.com