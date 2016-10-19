Ambassador Seokolo to brief the Media on South Africa Election as Chair of the IAEA Board of Governor

South Africa’s Ambassador to United Nations and International Organisations in Vienna, Mr Tebogo Seokolo, who also serves as ambassador to Austtia, Slovakia and Slovenia, will brief the media on his new role as Chair of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Enegry Agency. The last time South Africa chaired the IAEA Board of Governors was in 1959.The Vienna-based IAEA was established in 1957 with South Africa as one of its founders. It currently comprises 171 Member States.

The Board of Governors (BoG) is the major policy-making organ of the IAEA in between the Agency’s annual General Conferences. It is made up of 35 Member States, with South Africa serving as one of the permanent members. The Board, amongst others, provides strategic oversight over the activities of the Secretariat led by the Director General. It also approves the Programme and Budget of the organisation and monitors its implementation

Ambassador Seokolo will address the media on the role South Africa will play and how this links with South Africa’s Foreign Policy objectives

Date: Wednesday, 19 October 2016

