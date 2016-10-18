Headmaster Of UBASH Appeals To Govt And NGOs For Assistance

The Headmaster of the Uthman Bin Affan Senior High School(UBASH),Alhaji Osuman Zakaria has appealed to government and Islamic foreign missions in Ghana to come to the aid of the school.

According to him, the academic record of the school is one of excellence and was poised to rub shoulders with first class second cycle institutions in the country.

The headmaster disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency(GNA) at Kamgbunli in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region when the GNA paid a visit to the school.

He told the GNA that as a boarding school,the dormitory as well as classrooms need expansion to be able to accommodate more students from far and near .

Touching on the achievements of the school,the headmaster was highly elated that the school continues to distinguish itself creditably in the academic and other fields of endeavour.

He said the school chalked 100% in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) results last year and 98% in this year's results (2016) and is poised to be the champion in the Western Region.

Alhaji zakaria recalled that the school had been rated as one of the best ten schools in the Western Region by the Ghana Education Service(GES) since it has achieved remarkable feat in academics,discipline,duty consciousness,sporting activities, as well as placing second in the Osagyefo cup tournament last year.

He said the school was yet to undertake an exchange programme with the Durra Institute at Adabraka in Accra and also afford their students the opportunities to visit the Prampram village in Accra during the vacation to learn the Arabic language.

The headmaster said as the only Islamic secondary school in the Western Region,it is the mission statement of the school to educate and equip students with the requisite knowledge,skills,social and religious values under conducive environment and committed staff to render selfless service to remain a model Islamic school of excellence in all spheres of education and one of the best senior high schools in Ghana.

The school was established in 2008 through a community help spirit spearheaded by Sheik Mozu with 28 students,and has a current population of 286 for forms two and three.