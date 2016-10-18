The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to construct new ports at James Town and Keta if elected into office.

The party said it will also construct an inland port at Buipe in the Northern Region.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Tuesday, the NPP Sector Committee Chairman on Infrastructure and second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Ghartey said the party has a comprehensive plan to improve the country's infrastructure.

“We shall continue the expansion of the Tema harbor and the Takoradi harbor will be extended to Sekondi. A logistic centre would be developed in Sekondi. With the private sector we intend to construct two new harbours in James Town and Keta and an inland port in Buipe.”

Joe Ghartey also noted that, if given the nod they would liaise with the private sector to develop the Volta River “into an artillery” and also provide “modern ferry ports…at locations such as Buipe, Yaipei, Yeji, Bosu and Kete Krachi.”

He also said they would reduce fees charged at Ghana's ports and harbours and make the process “more efficient and cheaper to use by fully automating the process which will reduce time spent at the ports. Ports charging and fees would be reduced.”

The NPP also promised to improve and increase access to public transportation and the aviation sector.

“The railway sector would be completely overhauled. The eastern and western railway lines would be revamped,” he added.

NPP 2016 manifesto

Joe Ghartey's comment comes days after the party launched its 2016 manifesto at the Trade Fair in Accra on October 9, 2016.

The party among other things promised to build factories in every district in Ghana as well as make available to each constituency an amount of $1 million as part of its social intervention programmes when given the opportunity to govern the country.

It also listed a number of interventions it would put in place to revamp Ghana's economy if voted into power.

-Citifmonline