Anas Partners Kings Crown Media For Star-Studded Peace Campaign

Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has partnered several celebrities for his first ever open project for an incident-free election come December 7.

Dubbed All4Peace, the campaign also features Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer- Buckle, rapper Reggie Rockstone, Sarkodie, Wiyaala, Joselyn Dumas, Ama K. Abebrese, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Nadia Buari among others, and features powerful messages of tolerance to the electorate.

Speaking to ENEWSGH, one of the directors at Kings Crown, Kofi Laing (Joy FM and Joy Prime TV), discusses what this project means to their outfit; “At King’s Crown, we believe in integrity and trust and we are proud to have been approached to produce this peace campaign.”

“For a company barely 5 months old we acknowledge that God has had a big hand in our progress so far”, he further submits.

Musa Mousse, also a director at Kings Crown from L.A adds; “Anas stands for peace and integrity and we are proud to be associated with his campaign.”

The All4Peace campaign video is scheduled to air on all TV platforms in Ghana on October 20th. Watch behind-the-scenes footage below: