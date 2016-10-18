Nominees Announced For 2ND Ghana Construction Awards
Accra, 3rd October, 2016- The Ghana Construction Awards has announced the list of Nominees for the 2nd edition of the Awards. This follows months of a rigorous selection process after entries were made by construction companies all over the country.
The event comes off at the prestigious and exquisite Kempinski Gold Coast City Accra on the 5th of November 2016.
The Ghana Construction Awards is powered by InstinctWave, organisers of the highly successful Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards, West African Telecom Summit & Expo and Africa Brand Conference-UK.
The Awards night will bring together some of the top guns in the industry to celebrate the achievements of the construction sector and its contribution to Ghana’s infrastructural development. This year’s edition was under the theme “Celebrating Excellence for National Development’.
Announcing the nominees for the awards, Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave said, “The Ghana Construction Awards presents an opportunity for stakeholders to advocate for the industrialization of the country by way of investments in the area of civil engineering, building construction, industrial construction and residential construction.”
“It’s the platform where the industry’s best and most innovative are celebrated for their outstanding achievements,” he added.
The nominees were officially announced to the media after the Board of Trustees of the awards had reviewed all entries and made their own research into entries submitted by companies.
Mr Naphtal further indicated that more nominees will be announced in the coming days as the Board continues in its work of ensuring the best construction companies are rewarded. According to him, special recognition awards will also be announced for deserving individuals and organizations for their sterling contribution to the industry.
FULL LIST OF PROVISIONAL NOMINEES
CONSULTANCY/LAND SURVEYOR OF THE YEAR
Rudan Company Ltd
Beacon Survey Limited
Ben Dwimoh and Company
Geomappers Engineering Ltd
CONSULTANCY/QUANTITY SURVEYOR OF THE YEAR
FAS CONSULT
ADK Consortium
PPMC
G Ampofo & Partners Limited
CEMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Ghacem
Diamond Cement
Dangote Cement
OUTSTANDING PROJECT (PUBLIC SECTOR)
Tamale Airport Runway Extension and Rehabilitation
(QUEIROZ GALVÃO)
Ghana Civil Aviation Authority Training Academy Complex
(BEROCK VENTURES)
Sekondi – Takoradi Via Kojokrom Suburban Railway Line
(TEAM ENGINEERING SpA Ghana)
Aboadze Costal Projection WorksPhase 1 (2 Kilometer Stretch)
(XARA Developers)
Cape Coast Stadium
(CHINA JIANGXI CORPORATION FOR INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC AND TECHNICAL CORPORATION)
OUTSTANDING PROJECT (PRIVATE SECTOR)
AKYEM GOLD MINE TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY – STAGE 2 & 3
(PW GHANA LTD)
Accra Shippers Authority House
(BEROCK VENTURES)
Kempinski Hotel
(ZAKHEIM CONSTRUCTION)
Construction of Tullow Oil Head Office
(DAVID WALTER LTD)
ARCHITECTURAL CONSULTANCY OF THE YEAR
Team Engineering SpA Ghana
ADK Consortium
MULTICAD
PPMC
Bricklane
CIVIL PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange
(QUEIROZ GALVÃO)
Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout Overhead Bridge
(ASONA ENTERPRISE LTD)
Aboadze Costal Projection Works Phase 1 (2 Kilometer Stretch)
(XARA Developers)
Construction of Shops And Offices for the Tema Development Corporation
(BEROCK VENTURES)
Sekondi – Takoradi Via Kojokrom Suburban Railway Line
(TEAM ENGINEERING SpA Ghana)
HEALTH, SANITATION & SAFETY EXCELLENCE AWARD
Berock Ventures
Amandi Construction
David Walter
Queiroz Galvão
MATERIALS DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR
K. Gyasi Ltd
ATALA Ltd
Asuogyaman Company Ltd
Builders Accessories Ghana Ltd.
RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT AWARD
XARA Developers
PW Ghana
Devtraco
Regimanuel Gray Ltd
CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR
Mantrac
C. Woermann (Ghana) Ltd
CFAO Equipment
JA Plant Pool
Atlas Copco Ghana
CIVIL ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY OF THE YEAR
Team Engineering SpA Ghana
ADK Consortium
PPMC
PW GHANA LTD
ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY COMPANY OF THE YEAR
KELM Engineering
FAS Consult
Artikas
Lystra & Derby Int.
MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY COMPANY OF THE YEAR
FAS Consult
Arq Engineering
Artikas
KELM Engineering
BEST INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT BANK AWARD
GT Bank
HFC
Unibank
Capital Bank
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Berock Ventures
Queiroz Galvão
David Walter
Zakheim Construction
BEST INDIGENOUS CONSTRUCTION OF THE YEAR
Berock Ventures
David Walter Ltd
Asona Enterprise
XARA Developers
FOREIGN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Queiroz Galvão
Andrade Guiterez
Desimone Group Ltd
Micheletti & Co
CONCRETE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Empire Concrete
African Concrete Products Limited
Bessblock Concrete Products Ltd.
Urban Concrete Limited
BLOCK MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Phastor Limited
Bessblock Ltd
STEEL COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Sethi Steel
Tema Steel
Steelco
INTERIOR HARDWARE DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR
West African Décor & Tiles Ltd
H & M Timber Ltd
Orca Décor
Haiflow
INNOVATION OF THE YEAR – MATERIALS
Empire Concrete
Jelcem Concrete
Phastor Limited
EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE
HMD-Forewin
Mantrac
Alburadi Engineering & Trading Co.
Atlas Copco
CSR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
Amandi Construction
Queiroz Galvao
PW Ghana
Xara Developers