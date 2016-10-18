Nominees Announced For 2ND Ghana Construction Awards

Accra, 3rd October, 2016- The Ghana Construction Awards has announced the list of Nominees for the 2nd edition of the Awards. This follows months of a rigorous selection process after entries were made by construction companies all over the country.

The event comes off at the prestigious and exquisite Kempinski Gold Coast City Accra on the 5th of November 2016.

The Ghana Construction Awards is powered by InstinctWave, organisers of the highly successful Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards, West African Telecom Summit & Expo and Africa Brand Conference-UK.

The Awards night will bring together some of the top guns in the industry to celebrate the achievements of the construction sector and its contribution to Ghana’s infrastructural development. This year’s edition was under the theme “Celebrating Excellence for National Development’.

Announcing the nominees for the awards, Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave said, “The Ghana Construction Awards presents an opportunity for stakeholders to advocate for the industrialization of the country by way of investments in the area of civil engineering, building construction, industrial construction and residential construction.”

“It’s the platform where the industry’s best and most innovative are celebrated for their outstanding achievements,” he added.

The nominees were officially announced to the media after the Board of Trustees of the awards had reviewed all entries and made their own research into entries submitted by companies.

Mr Naphtal further indicated that more nominees will be announced in the coming days as the Board continues in its work of ensuring the best construction companies are rewarded. According to him, special recognition awards will also be announced for deserving individuals and organizations for their sterling contribution to the industry.

FULL LIST OF PROVISIONAL NOMINEES

CONSULTANCY/LAND SURVEYOR OF THE YEAR

Rudan Company Ltd

Beacon Survey Limited

Ben Dwimoh and Company

Geomappers Engineering Ltd

CONSULTANCY/QUANTITY SURVEYOR OF THE YEAR

FAS CONSULT

ADK Consortium

PPMC

G Ampofo & Partners Limited

CEMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Ghacem

Diamond Cement

Dangote Cement

OUTSTANDING PROJECT (PUBLIC SECTOR)

Tamale Airport Runway Extension and Rehabilitation

(QUEIROZ GALVÃO)

Ghana Civil Aviation Authority Training Academy Complex

(BEROCK VENTURES)

Sekondi – Takoradi Via Kojokrom Suburban Railway Line

(TEAM ENGINEERING SpA Ghana)

Aboadze Costal Projection WorksPhase 1 (2 Kilometer Stretch)

(XARA Developers)

Cape Coast Stadium

(CHINA JIANGXI CORPORATION FOR INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC AND TECHNICAL CORPORATION)

OUTSTANDING PROJECT (PRIVATE SECTOR)

AKYEM GOLD MINE TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY – STAGE 2 & 3

(PW GHANA LTD)

Accra Shippers Authority House

(BEROCK VENTURES)

Kempinski Hotel

(ZAKHEIM CONSTRUCTION)

Construction of Tullow Oil Head Office

(DAVID WALTER LTD)

ARCHITECTURAL CONSULTANCY OF THE YEAR

Team Engineering SpA Ghana

ADK Consortium

MULTICAD

PPMC

Bricklane

CIVIL PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange

(QUEIROZ GALVÃO)

Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout Overhead Bridge

(ASONA ENTERPRISE LTD)

Aboadze Costal Projection Works Phase 1 (2 Kilometer Stretch)

(XARA Developers)

Construction of Shops And Offices for the Tema Development Corporation

(BEROCK VENTURES)

Sekondi – Takoradi Via Kojokrom Suburban Railway Line

(TEAM ENGINEERING SpA Ghana)

HEALTH, SANITATION & SAFETY EXCELLENCE AWARD

Berock Ventures

Amandi Construction

David Walter

Queiroz Galvão

MATERIALS DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

K. Gyasi Ltd

ATALA Ltd

Asuogyaman Company Ltd

Builders Accessories Ghana Ltd.

RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT AWARD

XARA Developers

PW Ghana

Devtraco

Regimanuel Gray Ltd

CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

Mantrac

C. Woermann (Ghana) Ltd

CFAO Equipment

JA Plant Pool

Atlas Copco Ghana

CIVIL ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY OF THE YEAR

Team Engineering SpA Ghana

ADK Consortium

PPMC

PW GHANA LTD

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY COMPANY OF THE YEAR

KELM Engineering

FAS Consult

Artikas

Lystra & Derby Int.

MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY COMPANY OF THE YEAR

FAS Consult

Arq Engineering

Artikas

KELM Engineering

BEST INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT BANK AWARD

GT Bank

HFC

Unibank

Capital Bank

CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Berock Ventures

Queiroz Galvão

David Walter

Zakheim Construction

BEST INDIGENOUS CONSTRUCTION OF THE YEAR

Berock Ventures

David Walter Ltd

Asona Enterprise

XARA Developers

FOREIGN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Queiroz Galvão

Andrade Guiterez

Desimone Group Ltd

Micheletti & Co

CONCRETE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Empire Concrete

African Concrete Products Limited

Bessblock Concrete Products Ltd.

Urban Concrete Limited

BLOCK MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Phastor Limited

Bessblock Ltd

STEEL COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Sethi Steel

Tema Steel

Steelco

INTERIOR HARDWARE DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

West African Décor & Tiles Ltd

H & M Timber Ltd

Orca Décor

Haiflow

INNOVATION OF THE YEAR – MATERIALS

Empire Concrete

Jelcem Concrete

Phastor Limited

EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE

HMD-Forewin

Mantrac

Alburadi Engineering & Trading Co.

Atlas Copco

CSR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

Amandi Construction

Queiroz Galvao

PW Ghana

Xara Developers