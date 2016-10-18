President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated the importance of education to the development of the country with a call on parents and guardians to make education of their wards a priority.

He noted government was committed in developing the human resource base of the country through provision of educational infrastructure and the construction of Community Day Schools across the country to provide access to quality education for pupils in our communities.

The President made known in an address read on his behalf by the Deputy Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), Stephen Baffoe at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Gyamfi Kumanini Senior High Technical School over the weekend. It was on the theme “25 Years of Quality Education; A Shared Responsibility”.

He observed "education is key and an indispensable tool for accelerated socio-economic development of any nation and therefore appealed to parents to give children who are the future leaders of the nation, the type of education that will equip them with knowledge and skills to meaningful lives in this complex world.

Mr. Baffoe disclosed that government through the GETFUND has constructed a One-Storey Boys Dormitory Block and One-Story Science Laboratory Block for the schools as a sign of government’s commitment to the educational needs of the area and called on parents and residents to collaborate and cooperate with authorities of the school to ensure the governments investment is put into good use.

He assured authorities of the school their request for a One-Storey 18-Unit Classroom Block, Administration Block and a Pick-up vehicle will be seriously considered by government.

The Deputy GETFUND Boss, advised students to take their studies serious to effectively build what he termed “The Consciousnesses of Quality and Consciousness of Enthusiasm” that will enable them have an overall development of oneself.

He advised them to cooperate with their teachers and also not to sacrifice their learning and homework to the watching of telenovelas.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for his part said the assembly will continue to support brilliant but needy students at various levels of the academic ladder, provision of physical infrastructure, motivation packages for teachers as well as provision of teaching and learning materials.

He continued the assembly will pay the full school fees of 150 students this academic year and presented a cheque of GHc 5,000 from the Vice President, two sets of jersey and one volley to the school.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Georgina Ama Tayi Yanson, in her welcome address said the school since its inception has chalked success in academics, technical and sports.

She said "the school continues to produce very good results, attaining percentage of 98.2 in 2015/2016 academic year when she presented a total of 1,052 students at the West African Senior Secondary School Examinations.

She lamented the greatest problem facing the school was inadequate classrooms, inadequate means of transport, adequate staff accommodation, no modern computer laboratory, lacks a generator set and weak financial base of the school and therefore appealed to all stakeholders and corporate bodies to come to their aid.

Awards were given to deserving individuals have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the school.

The programme was chaired by the Wamahinsohene, Nana Agyei Twum II.