Man gets stuck in chimney after locking his keys in his house

A man has had to be rescued through his chimney after he tried to climb back into his house when he locked his keys inside.

The 26-year-old was said to be ‘grateful’ after he was pulled from the chimney by Tucson, Arizona, firefighters, yesterday.

His feet reached the floor of his house, but the chimney narrowed so he was unable to get out at the bottom.

So he shouted and screamed for four hours before a neighbour finally alerted firefighters who went to the university area of the city and pulled him back out onto the roof.

The fire department put the pictures on Facebook saying: ‘The subject, who was stuck in his chimney for up to four hours, stated that he locked his keys in the house and was attempting to go back inside.

‘Finally a neighbour heard him yelling for help and called Tucson Fire.

‘A Technical Rescue response was dispatched for a Confined Space Rescue, however, first arriving crews from Station’s Three and One were able to perform the rescue.

‘He did not appear to be injured, but was medically evaluated at the scene by paramedics.’