Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 18 October 2016 15:36 CET

Man gets stuck in chimney after locking his keys in his house

By metro.com.uk

A man has had to be rescued through his chimney after he tried to climb back into his house when he locked his keys inside.

The 26-year-old was said to be ‘grateful’ after he was pulled from the chimney by Tucson, Arizona, firefighters, yesterday.

His feet reached the floor of his house, but the chimney narrowed so he was unable to get out at the bottom.

So he shouted and screamed for four hours before a neighbour finally alerted firefighters who went to the university area of the city and pulled him back out onto the roof.

The fire department put the pictures on Facebook saying: ‘The subject, who was stuck in his chimney for up to four hours, stated that he locked his keys in the house and was attempting to go back inside.

‘Finally a neighbour heard him yelling for help and called Tucson Fire.

‘A Technical Rescue response was dispatched for a Confined Space Rescue, however, first arriving crews from Station’s Three and One were able to perform the rescue.

‘He did not appear to be injured, but was medically evaluated at the scene by paramedics.’

General News

had i known is also a destiny.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img