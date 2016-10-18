NPP Northern Regional Chairman charges hunt for NDC ballot box 'stealers'

The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged party supporters to stamp out anyone from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) who tries to steal ballot boxes in the upcoming polls.

Bugri Naabu told the NPP supporters to be vigilant in the pre and post election day, encouraging them to mass up at the various polling stations after they had cast their votes to monitor activities of the NDC.

Speaking in the Mampruli language at a rally in Savelugu, the outspoken NPP functionary claimed the NDC rigged the 2008 and 2012 elections, urging the supporters not to allow the 2016 election to suffer same.

Tension in the country is on the rise with the two dominating political parties attacking each other in their bid to win the December polls.

NDC flagbearer, President John Mahama has rained invectives at the NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accusing him of fomenting disunity in his party.

The President claimed any individual who tries to oppose Mr Akufo-Addo in the NPP is either suspended or sacked from the party.

The NPP leader has also been on government describing President Mahama as an incompetent leader. NPP Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Muhamudu Bawumia has consistently accused the government of “mismanaging” the Ghanaian economy.

The comment by the NPP Northern Regional Chairman represents a playback of the NPP belief that 2008 and 2012 elections were rigged by the NDC.

Mr Naabu made reference to the election petition brought against the NDC by the NPP after the 2012 election to call on party supporters to be wide awake in the December 7 election.

Reacting to matter on Joy News, NPP Northern Regional Secretary, Sule Salifu said Mr Naabu’s comment has nothing to do with violence, adding the message has been misconstrued.

“They say that when you whisper into someone’s ear and he is going to transfer the message to another person there are distortions and I tell you that your interpreter distorted the information,” he said.

But Security expert with the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC), Dr Kwesi Aning has warned of a possible backlash on election day if comments such as the one made by the NPP functionary are not controlled.

“I think there is a lot of concern about the type of rhetoric that we are hearing emanating from the political class. The hate speeches and the threatening speeches, and threatening behavior confirming the rather disturbing development in this country,” he said.

He encouraged the political class to “desist from such statements and also discourage people from using violence as a tool to attain their political aims.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP