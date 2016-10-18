Kpassa residents welcome Mahama with their problems

Some residents of Kpassa in the Nkwanta North district of the Volta region have appealed to government to urgently address the poor infrastructure problems in the area.

The appeal comes at a time when President John Dramani Mahama is visiting the town on the second day of his six-day campaign tour of the region.

Speaking to Joy News' Ivy Setordzie, one resident said the people are ready to vote for President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress(NDC) but their problems need to be resolved.

"The roads are very bad and when you are traveling, it is a problem...if we vote for him and our road is not good then it means that we do not benefit from voting for him so we are pleading with the government that Kpassa needs the roads," the resident stated.

Although the government has been touting its achievement of removing numerous schools under trees and constructing new schools, some of the residents noted there are many more of such schools to be removed under trees.

Some complained about economic hardships and urged the government to bring them money so they can vote for the party.

Help us with money... there is no water, no food and when we take our children to hospitals, we are only given paracetamol and that does not cure the sickness... so if you bring the money, we can also vote for you, a helpless woman said in Twi.

Meanwhile, President John Mahama has assured the residents that a modern hospital will be constructed in the district if he is given a second term mandate.

He also said he is working through the Ministry of Roads and Highways to see to it that poor roads in the area are fixed.

He urged the people to vote massively in the upcoming elections to retain him to enable him to continue with the good works he has started.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | AA