Kojo Bonsu woos physically challenged as NDC launch braille manifesto

Former Kumasi Mayor has been wooing the disabled in Kumasi to embrace the vision of President Mahama in line with the launch of the braille version of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto.

Team Kojo Bonsu took its Ashanti Regional Campaign to the Edwenase rehabilitation center in the Garden City.

He donated various items running into thousands of cedis whilst urging the inmates to help propagate the development agenda of the Mahama administration.

He noted that the NDC government has many social interventions for the underprivileged in society.

“Pray for the President to win this year’s elections because the next term of the president holds a lot more promise for the underprivileged in society," he told them.

Mr Bonsu told Luv News the launch of the Braille version of the NDC’s manifesto is to afford the blind an opportunity to buy into the vision of the governing party.

President Mahama launched a Braille version of the NDC manifesto, Monday as well as the exercise to distribute tricycles to the physically challenged.

Ghana’s first visually impaired Minister of State, Dr Henry Seidu Danaa speaking at the ceremony said governemnt recognises vulnerable groups as a critical aspect of the country’s human resource base with the view that disability is not inability.

The former Mayor of Kumasi has been campaigning at Offinso and its environs, Nkoranza, Afrancho, Akomadan, Techiman, Jacobu and Obuasi.

