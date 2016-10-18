Vivo Energy, Others Champion Child Road Safety With Junior Road Care 2016

Accra, Ghana – 18th October, 2016: Vivo Energy Ghana Limited, the exclusive marketer of Shell products and services in Ghana and reigning GOGA 2015 Oil Marketing Company of the Year, has just held the second edition of Junior Road Care 2016. This programme was organised in partnership with Applause Multimedia and the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), and supported by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Junior Road Care, under Vivo Energy Ghana’s broader road safety programme dubbed “My Road Safety, My Life”, is an annual educational yet entertaining programme where participating basic schools compete in dance, drama, poetry and quizzes all related to road safety. Building on the programme’s success from last year, this year’s event brought together close to 30 schools in the Greater Accra region situated along high-risk roads.

On behalf of Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mrs. Mercy Amoah, the Human Resources Manager said: “Road safety is of particular interest to Vivo Energy Ghana because Health, Safety, Security and the Environment (HSSE) standards are key to our operations. Nearly our entire business is on the roads, so we understand the necessity of ensuring that our roads are safe for all.

“Junior Road Care 2016 is not the least of our road safety initiatives. After such a successful event last year, rich with educational entertainment on road safety, it was imperative that the event be brought back for another exciting edition this year,” said Mrs. Amoah.

The Executive Director of the NRSC, Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah, had several words of appreciation for the organisers of this programme and encouraged them to continue.

“As a parent, I appreciate the essence of educating and supporting our school children when it comes to road safety. Last year, I was a part of the first edition and it was very educative to our school children. It is worth the investment and I will encourage the organisers to sustain it.

“I commend Vivo Energy Ghana for assembling about 30 schools for this programme; you have always been at the forefront of public awareness on road safety across the country. I also commend the Ministry of Transport, GES, Applause Multimedia and all who have made this event possible and your commitment to promoting road safety,” said Ing. Obiri-Yeboah.

Mr. Innocent Adzei, the road safety facilitator for Salvation Army ‘B’ basic school, had the following to say: “Junior Road Care 2016 was mega! May God bless you so much for this. We pray that it continues. In fact, the programme really enlightened the pupils on road safety,” he said.

The trophy winners for each of the categories are as follows: Korle Gonne R/C emerged as the winners for the road safety quiz; SDA school won for the drama segment and Salvation Army ‘B’ Basic school emerged as victorious in the poetry round. All participants in the various categories also received brand new schoolbags filled with an array of school stationery supplies.

Vivo Energy Ghana has been actively involved in the road safety cause. Some of its activities to date in this domain include the launch of the “My Road Safety, My Life” schools programme which involved the formation of road safety clubs in schools, distribution of road safety educational materials and annual training of the school facilitators; the mounting of lollipop stands and zebra crossings outside schools along high-risk roads; defensive driving training of commercial drivers; the donation of an alcohol metre to the Achimota Bus Terminal; road safety education for motorbike users, among other initiatives.





A Cross-section Of The Audience At The Programme