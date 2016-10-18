Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Health | 18 October 2016 13:45 CET

Airtel Ghana’s Employees Raise Funds In Support Of Breast Cancer Awareness

Employees of Airtel – the Smartphone network – are championing a series of activities to raise funds in support of breast cancer awareness as the company observes the month long breast cancer awareness month.

On Friday 14th October, scores of Airtel employees stormed a ‘flea market’ set up at the Head Office of the multiple CSR award winning company to support the fundraising effort.

Employees had a wide range of items to select from in support of the fundraising drive – from stationery to toys and children clothing. Proceeds from the event to be donated to organisations working to create awareness on breast cancer.

This latest event follows the ‘run for a cure’ fun race held on Friday 7th October for a similar purpose.

Speaking at the event, Hannah Agbozo, Airtel Ghana’s Legal & Corporate Affairs Director said, “Every year in October we dedicate the entire month to creating awareness and raising funds to support education on breast cancer – its causes, prevention and cure. Proudly led by our employees, we are embarking on a series of activities to support our ambition of creating awareness and encouraging regular checks and early detection and treatment.

Throughout the month, we are also driving an aggressive social media campaign to encourage Ghanaians to choose a healthy lifestyle. We want to encourage our customers and the general public to join the conversation on our social media handles – Facebook, twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #eatwelllivewell to intensify breast cancer awareness”. She concluded.

Hannah Agbozo (right), Legal& Corporate Affairs Director at the flea market place

This year’s campaign focuses on good eating habits, fitness and healthy living and involves a series of employee led activities culminating in a cooking competition.

Airtel continues to lead in CSR programmes that enriches lives and empowers communities.

The Changemaker Company was recently awarded for Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative across Africa for its exceptional and far-reaching efforts to integrate sustainable corporate social responsibility initiatives spanning education, health, sports and community development into its business operations.


