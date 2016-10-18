The Minority says fraud and corruption is the real reason for the low producer price of cocoa, contrary to malicious attempts to blame the NPP Presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for this.

Minority Spokesperson on Agriculture, Dr Afriyie Akoto said it was absurd for the National Democratic Congress to blame Nana Akufo-Addo when it is superintending over a corrupt system.

Addressing a press conference, the spokesperson who is also MP for Kwadaso said “the low producer price they are paying to cocoa farmers is as a direct result of the fact that the gross proceeds from cocoa exports are riddled with fraud and corruption perpetrate by the NDC government.

“That is the real reason why they are not providing sufficient incentives to farmers by giving them a remunerative price,” he said.

Government earlier this month increased the producer price of cocoa by 11.76 percent. The increase meant that a 64kg bag of cocoa, which was previously sold at È»425.00, will now be sold at È»475.00.

However, not all cocoa farmers were pleased with the new price. They argued that having to deal with pests and the fertility of their lands, a 500 or 600 percent increase in the producer price would suffice.

Some members of the NDC on other hand, are blaming the NPP’s presidential candidate for the negligible increase.

According to them, Akufo-Addo’s refusal to sign an agreement with international banks, which would have caused an astronomical increase in the price, is the reason for the low increase.

But Dr Akoto said denied this. He questioned how the opposition leader was being blamed when neither he, nor the Minority has any influence in how producer prices of cocoa are set.

“The Executive wing of government is in charge of cocoa policy exclusively and no opposition member has any influence whatsoever on that, not even the Minority Caucus has any influence on how much government decides to give to producers for their produce,” he noted.

In his view, the NDC is by this allegation, throwing dust into the eyes of cocoa farmers and “attempting to shift blame from the slave wage cocoa prices from themselves onto the innocent NPP flagbearer Akuffo-Addo.”

