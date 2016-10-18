Firstbanc Tops All - The Investment Bank Of The Year 2015

The sixth edition of Ghana Investment Awards (GIA) organized by Premier Networking Investment Club, saw FirstBanC Financial Services crowned as the Investment Bank of the year 2015.

The prestigious GIA which seeks to recognize excellence and exceptional performance in the Ghanaian Investment Banking Industry saw over 20 advisor firms and brokerage firms duly licensed by SEC converge to celebrate their achievements.

The event which was held on October 13, 2016 at Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra, witnessed a winning streak by FirstBanC Financial Services. FirstBanC won FIVE (5) awards on the night, sweeping the coveted “Investment Bank of the year”.

Other awards, won by FirstBanC Financial services includes bronze award for Investment Advisor of the year (Fund Manager), Gold award for Advertising Campaign of the year (advert tag-think tomorrow invest today), Silver award winner for Money Market Fund of the year and Gold award winner for Fund Manager of the year, which went to Alexander Owusu Acheampong, fund Manager for First Fund.

Benjamin Amoah-Adjei of FirstBanC Financial Services also picked up Most Promising Investment Professional under 28 at the same event.

FirstBanC Financial Services dedicates all awards to it’s hardworking staff and cherished clients across the country.