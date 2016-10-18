Energy Utility Corporation Limited Selects IFS Applications To Enhance Operational Performance

Operator of the national electricity market of Rwanda to implement a comprehensive IFS solution for 1,300 employees across a 33 branch network countrywide

IFS , the global enterprise applications company, announces that the Energy Utility Corporation Limited (EUCL), a subsidiary company of the Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Limited, has chosen to implement IFS Applications ™ 9 for enhanced corporate governance and improved operational performance. The agreement includes licenses and services valued at approximately US$ 1.2 million.

The Rwandan energy sector is in its second phase of reforms whereby the country’s electrical infrastructure will be upgraded and expanded. As one of the entities spearheading this initiative, EUCL needed to invest in a comprehensive and fully integrated ERP system to achieve enhanced operational efficiency and offer improved customer service.

Following an extensive evaluation process, EUCL chose IFS Applications based on its superior and quicker deployment process and post implementation support. The IFS solution will support mission-critical business processes such as financials, payroll, supply chain management, human resources and project management.The solution will be implemented in an integrated manner with other commercially supportive systems offered by IFS partner Fluentgrid operating in a consortium.

“We were looking for a modern business management solution that could support enhanced organisation control and aid timely decision making thereby fostering efficiency, transparency and accountability throughout the organisation,” EUCL Head of ICT, Ms. Noella Mupole said. “We chose IFS Applications because it matched best with our requirements in terms of functional breadth, scalability and user-friendliness.”

IFS South Africa managing director Gawie van der Merwe added, “We are honored that EUCL has chosen IFS to support its core business processes. IFS Applications is a cost-effective, full enterprise solution that can be used to manage new infrastructure development, monitor program and project progress and, equally important, leave an asset management legacy for on-going plant and facility maintenance.We are looking forward to supporting EUCL improve efficiencies across its organisation.”