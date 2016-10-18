Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Press Release | 18 October 2016 13:33 CET

Join The 6th Batch Of The Forex And Commodity Trading Course Fully Sponsored

By  Bastiat Institute

The African Centre For Forex And Commodity Trading Is Very Committed To The Quality Of Student That Pass Out As Fx-Traders As Well As Having The Course Not Interrupting Their Normal Busy Schedules To Enjoy The Fun Of The Investment Market Transactions, Which Comes With Costive Equipment For Student Preparation, Quality Lectures For The Training, Serene Environment And Materials For Mastering The Subject.

We therefore officially declare that the 6th Batch of the Foundational Class tutorials which cost a student Ghc.650 is fully sponsored by the following organizations Instaforex, FundsforNGO, Matrixmind Consult and Bastiat Institute. Student only pay Ghc.150 for the processing fee of documentations required for stakeholders support during the period of studies, apprenticeship and after 6th month certification.

Student only register on-line at www.bastiatghana.org by visiting the site toolbar and press on the column instaforex, which will lead you to an options as follow 1. “Admission form” and 2. “Live account registering”, fill the Admission form only.

Finally call the number 0543105144 for direction to attend the Lectures on the 24th October, 2016. Classes start from 4:00pm- 6:30pm prompt. Deadline for this sponsorship package is 20th October, 2016.

Signed
Mrs. Azumah Awuni Leticia
Admission Director
Bastiat Institute
[email protected]

Press Release

Allah will judge each human being for his beliefs and actions, and He will admit him either to Paradise or to Hell.
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img