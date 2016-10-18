Gold Coast Fund Management Is 23 Years Old

Gold Coast Fund Management (GCFM) is 23 years. Under normal circumstance occasion like this, require we do so with pomp and pageantry. However managers of the Fund decided to go low-key “...because we believe it’s rather an occasion to celebrate our loyal customers and clients who have been with us throughout the year”, Mr Boakye Mensah, the General of Manager of GCFM disclosed.

It’s indeed and occasion to hold special for GCFM clients whose investments have helped the Fund to retain that enviable position as the leading Fund Manager in the country. Indeed they deserve any such commendation on an occasion like this.

Previously known as Gold Coast Securities, Gold Coast Fund Management has been awarded the Fund Manager of the Year by the Ghana Investment Awards over the last three years. It’s a feat made possible by our team of seasoned portfolio managers who are supported by a solid research team and of course, our loyal clientele base.

Such expertise and our unique products have contributed to our number status. Some of our products include Gold Coast Fund Unit Trust and Gold Money Market Fund. With our Unit Trust Fund, we seek long term growth of capital and current income by taking advantage of very basic investment processes.

The Fund invests in cedi denominated fixed income securities such as Treasury bills, CDs and secured commercial paper. Our customers who have invested in Gold Fund Unit Trust have enjoyed superior returns. This is because the Trust has on the average of 28 percent, outperformed its category peers over the last three years.

The Fund invests in both equity and fixed income securities for top quality companies across all sectors of the Ghanaian economy. This has resulted in the diversification of benefits to portfolios of our clients and provided daily liquidity where clients can access funds within three working days.

With our Gold Money Market Fund, we seek high level of current income while preserving capital and maintaining liquidity in short term investments; cedi denominated securities such as Treasury Bills, Certificates of Deposits and Secured Commercial paper.

The Fund Manager may sell a security prior to maturity if the manager no longer believes that the security will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund.

In 2014 the Gold Unit Trust made YTD return of 28.69 percent far above the money market annual return of 23.47 percent. Our Fund managers worked hard to exceed 30 percent return in 2015. That was against all odds on the dire Ghanaian economic front.

All we seek in our Market Fund is for clients or any potential ones to invest for the long term; invest regularly to receive higher income than bank deposits and enjoy quick payment on their investment and income.

Our customers also enjoy tax-free income and can also invest in their child’s future because we make monthly income options available to them.