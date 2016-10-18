Just About Writers And Speakers

Some people can really speak but lack the ability to effectively translate thoughts into ink. Others can really write but also lack the finesse to organise their thoughts effectively into speech. Some are orators, they can write well but not prolific writers. The prolific writers are also not amazing orators. The orators rely on prolific writers to deliver. The prolific writers also ride on the tongues of the orators to breath life into their ink. Some orators would need ghostwriters.

Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr, Kwame Nkrumah – Were they prolific writers? Are Obama, Louis Farrakhan and Mensah Otabil prolific writers?

Were Maya Angelou, Frederick Douglass, Chinua Achebe and Langston Hughes amazing orators?

Toni Morrison, Bright Simons, Kwasi Effah, Hon Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, Arthur Kobina Kennedy, Mercedes Rowe Asamani, Chieff Obosu Mohammed, Andy Abrokwah, Akwasi A Afrifa Akoto, Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarkoh Can they [practically] breath life into their ink to make it sound extremely pleasant to the ears? Are they amazing orators?

But hey, some are blessed to have the two qualifies, but they are rare breeds. Others believe these two arts can be learned, acquired and perfected, but I believe otherwise. I do not know about you. But I believe prolific writers do not learn the skill to write but they nurture the raw talent, most at times, with the help of formal education. Their writings are characterised by poetic import.

Amazing orators, on the other hand, do not learn the skill of speaking but perfect the skill of weaving words with the tongue. They possess a pleasant demeanour, and are also excellent articulators. Moses needed the oratory skill of Aaron to compliment his efforts as he appeared before Pharoah.

Rawlings? Please he does not fall in any. He speaks with passion, and relies on theatrics, but personally, I will not consider him an amazing orator. I concede, he exudes charisma...

One could be a very good speaker or a very good writer with amazing grammatical prowess, but would only eloquently communicate nothing that qualifies him or her to be considered a place in the prestigious league of amazing orators or prolific writers.

I know several of the aforementioned names are on your friends' list. Please honour them. They are our own Pulitzer prize winners and Nobel Peace laureates.

*JustUsingImaginationsKurkurToWriteAboutWriters_PleasePardonErrors*

~Frefre