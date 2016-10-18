In the African Leadership Magazine (AfricanLeadership.co.UK/)’s on-going online poll, Nigeria’s Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has taken the lead as the best performing public institution in the country with 28.6% of the total vote casts.

The African Leadership Magazine’s Poll indicates Nigerians faith in INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the country, following the just-concluded Edo state gubernatorial election which has been adjudged as free and fair, as well as the preparations for the forthcoming Ondo state gubernatorial election.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which has in the last one stepped up its efforts in pursuit of its mandate to rid the country of country, sits at the second position with 21.4% of the vote casts.

At the third position is the Nigeria Immigration Service, closely trailing the EFCC with 21% of the vote casts, while the Nigeria Communications Commission polled 14.3% as at press time, sitting in the fourth position.

The poll which is tagged: Good Performance Poll for Nigerian Public Institutions (http://APO.af/GFuQyk) is one of the Magazine’s strategic public engagement tool, aimed at engendering healthy competition, promoting good performance, and fostering excellent service delivery among public institutions in Nigeria. The African Leadership Magazine would recognise and commend the Top Performing Public Institution and its leadership for the outstanding work in fostering growth and development of the country.

In line with one of the terms of the poll that five (5) of the shortlisted institutions with the least vote will be dropped from the poll every 7 days, the African Leadership Magazine has dropped the following institutions from the competition: the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria- FAAN, the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency- NDLEA, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency- NPHCDA, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council- NEPC, and the Nigeria Export Promotion Council- NEPC.

The poll is on-going: participate by clicking http://APO.af/GFuQyk to vote for the Best Performer. Participators are expected to vote based on any of the following three criteria: Firstly, the public institution that has been accountable and transparent in carrying its mandate in line with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s posturing of Zero-tolerance for corruption; secondly, the public institution that has been ingenuous and innovative in its processes, systems and procedures, positively delivering on its mandate, as it affects the citizenry; thirdly, the public institution that has in the last one year executed developmental projects or policies that have enhanced the lives of the people of Nigeria.