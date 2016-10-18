When You Come Across Someone With His Beard Caught On Fire….

A popular admonishing Akan proverb goes, “When you go to find someone with his beard caught on fire, you had better fetch water to place beside yours”. This proverb is directed at warning people against the possibility of suffering same ill-fate that their colleague or neighbour might be going through at a particular moment hence the need to sympathise with them and also to be forewarned.

Why have I decided to quote this Akan proverb today, one may ask? The answer is not far fetched. It is all about a statement that one Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, the Presidential Candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has made following his disqualification from contesting presidential election 2016 by the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Keeson-Osei.

On a recorded video, he says, “I now understand that the NPP were always right behaving the way they did, towards Mrs Charlotte Osei and the Electoral Commission when they were always challenging some of the policies by her”. I was always siding with the Electoral Commission against the NPP but I have now realised that they were right. Why should the Electoral Commission disqualify me for minor mistakes without having the decency to call me to rectify them? How long does it take to correct such minor mistakes”? he said.

“When the heat is not on you, you think the game is easy” Now that he has been made to face the callousness of the obstinate Charlotte Osei; personally experiencing her dodgy plots to assist the NDC win the re-election on a silver platter, he is now awake to his senses that the NPP had, and always continue to, keep Charlotte Osei, on her toes to possibly do the right thing at all times.

If the other minor opposition parties and their leaders had seen the sense in NPP’s demand for a new voters register but not to have castigated the NPP and her leadership, there could have been a totally new voters register devoid of all the multiple registrations, registrations of minors and probably foreigners on to the electoral roll.

Those who were vociferously vehemently criticising the NPP but supporting Charlotte Osei do today regret their selfish and short-sighted actions after finding themselves prematurely cut off from their dreams through their disgraceful disqualifications.

I am sure it has not yet come to the point of, “Had I known is always at last” to the disqualified presidential aspirants. There is still a glimmer of hope for them in that their final objective was, and is still; to liberate the suffering Ghanaian masses from the economic bondage, lawlessness, official corruption, and cluelessness in administering Ghana if not purposeful mismanagement of Ghana as brought to bear upon the citizens like cumulonimbus cloud by President Mahama.

They can still achieve their aim were they to be selfless and far-sighted but not selfish and myopic, by rallying fully behind the NPP and its leadership to vote out President Mahama and the NDC from power come 7 December 2016.

If the disqualified presidential candidates and their supporters did actually mean to come to power to save Ghana and Ghanaians from the worst government that is unprecedentedly corrupt in the annals of Ghana’s politics, I shall advise them to throw their unflinching support behind NPP and Nana Akufo Addo to boot President Mahama out of power.

Will Dr Henry Lartey miss this second opportunity I am offering him to demonstrate to Ghanaians that he really cares about their plight?

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Let us all team up to foil the evil plots by Mrs Charlotte Osei.

“The evil that men do, lives after them into the grave”

To Dr Henry Lartey and the others except Hassan Ayariga and Akua Donkor who are just political nonstarters but pure jokers cunningly canvassing for President Mahama; do please cogitate about the following quotation from Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia. He said, “Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted; the indifference of those who should have known better; the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most; that has made it possible for evil to triumph”

Ghana is collapsing under the weight of official corruption, lawlessness covertly orchestrated by the government where members of NDC can commit blue murder with impunity, with armed robberies ravaging the country etc.

Now is the time to do something else you fail the test set by the visionary Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia. What must you do? Simply team up with NPP to kick President Mahama out of office to set the Ghanaian captives free from the worst administration of the country ever witnessed in the history of Ghana.

Rockson Adofo