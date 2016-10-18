One of UK based Diaspora Event Companies, The Ghana Society is set to launch the first Batakari Festival in UK. This is a way for the people of particularly Ghana and other African countries to celebrate the beautiful rich culture of Africa during this Black History Month.

The theme has carried on from the Luton International Carnival where we showcased the Batakari costume scooping us 4 top Carnival Awards.

Batakari also known as Smock is the national dress of Ghana which was worn by kings in the three northern regions but now popular across Ghana, Burkina Faso and other African countries. Batakari originated in Northern region of Ghana.

According to the CEO of Ghana Society Maria Lovell, this year's celebration of Batakari in UK is a way to introduce the beautiful culture of Ghana to the World and also a means to create a platform for individuals and small companies from all over the world to come and showcase their unique products or services. We look forward to hosting this event every year as it is an important educational awareness of black history.

The Batakari Fair will take place from Monday 24th October to Saturday 29th October, 11am to 5pm daily with Cultural dance display and Music.

The fair will be climaxed with The Prestigious Batakari Fundraising Dinner Dance in Luton Lewsey Farm Learning Centre.

The Dinner Dance is also supported by the Ghana High Commission UK, Ghana Union (London), the Ghana Carnival Ambassador for Northern Region Sherifa Gunu and D' Cryme amongst many distinguished guests and patrons.





