My Experience With The Electoral Commission In 2012 Election As Verification Officer

Political leadership has always given us much to think of the ways of the politician.But I have also come to realisation that CIVIL officers chosen to undertake such high stakes assignment during election periods must be very efficient and vigilant themselves.

As verification officer in 2012 ,I was not so much surprised with the outcome (validity) of the election that was petitioned by the New Patriotic Party.

I made sure every individual that came to the polling station to cast their votes and surely went through the process without interfering in other officers activities to ensure we have free,fair and transparent election.

Both the NDC and the NPP presented Two polling agents each of which we had their Constituency officers intermittently seeking to know if everything was running smoothly.With that I applaud them but the Vigilance of the polling station agents was very questionable especially that of the NPP.

After the first part of voting completed ,the Presiding officer then asked them to sign before counting ,I couldn't fathom his actions since his reason given that it was getting late (9:30pm) of which the NPP agent was so happy because he thought at cost NPP will lead just for the fact that it was one of their strong areas in the mining community precisely " Dadwen " in Adansi North Constituency.

My simple evidence is my photographic memory.

Upon the approach to by the NPP agent,I stopped him and made sure the PS counting before they all append signatures.

Interestingly during sorting before counting as we can all attest to the fact what constituents will do.Massive chants was just like a good night sleep.

During the counting by the Presiding officer who thought I was causing much problem for him decided that I stay away from the table as instructed by the police officer.

I did respectfully and keenly monitored the counting process.He got tired along the line but finished the counting later in about 3 mins later.I was called back to the table for us to finish the yellow and the Pink sheet.I tried to compare the votes counted with that of the Verification machine and there were difference.I then objected to it and call for recounting.Tempers rose because it was just around 10:53 pm that day ,hmmmmm I was nearly beaten by the agents of both parties but I never got scared as I got the backing of the police to ensure peace,and fairness.

In about 10 minutes trying to solve the misunderstanding all the parties agreed for me to do the counting.I was real under pressure too especially if they found no fault with the counting of the Presiding officer.

I meticulously did the counting and found that Nana Addo had 1 vote added and NDC John Dramani was created 6 votes. Hmmmmm I was redeemed and the place turned to be like late night wind.

Now I saw the NPP guys thanking me and the NDC guys were also astonished how I got such sharp ears during the counting.

I asked the NPP agents "assuming Nana gets 1 vote in every 2600 polling station what will be the outcome and If Mahama should also accumulate 6 multiplied by the 2600 polling stations ,what will be the outcome too"

I stood for the right and the integrity of the outcome but perhaps one would also ask ,what if I was not the Verification officer ,what could have been the damaged caused.

I made sure the yellow and the Pink sheet was completed and sent everything back to the EC office.

My little advice to the polling agents that will be chosen is that,they should know the kind of task given them .They are the eyes of candidates before,during and after the election.

If you can't do the Vigilance tell your party officials to use people who can do the right work.

More to continue later.........

Long live Ghana

Long live Electoral transparency

Long live Ghana's democracy

Daniel Yaw Geraldo..