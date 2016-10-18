You Are Ungrateful!!- NDC Group Tells DKM Customers

A PRO-NDC group, Victory For Mahama 2016 has added salt to the injury of aggrieved customers of the defunct DKM Micro Finance by describing them as ingrates who have refused to appreciate the sacrifices that the government and members of the ruling party were doing for them.

"Since the official liquidator started paying them their monies, all you could hear them on radio the customers chanting and making claims that they deserved more than what they have got, president Mahama and the NDC government is keeping their monies and a lot!" the group ranted in a statement issued and signed by its spokesman, Abdul Rashid Musah.

According to the pro-NDC group, rather than commending government for the efforts it has done since the scandal broke, the DKM customers, whom they said selfishly wanted to reap where did not sow, have resorted to running from one radio station to another pushing blame on President Mahama and his wife for their plight.

The Victory For Mahama 2016 group contended that government and for that matter the President did not have any obligation to refund their investments to them, stressing that the government could have decided to abandon them to their fates

"We can't understand their complains considering the efforts president Mahama has put in to get them some of their monies. We see these as ungratefulness because no government will do this for you" they noted.

The group further asserted "It sad that they even involved the wife of the president and even the president himself into these risky business they entered"

They therefore charged the affected DKM customers to show gratitude to the NDC and government by accepting the little that they will be given or better if they do not agree, they shd resort to the court for redress.