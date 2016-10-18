Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 18 October 2016

Women In Tabita Receive Training From Empowerment Aid

By Empowerment Aid

Women play major roles in our society. Great achievers have evolved in our world today due to the sacrifices of our mothers and women. Empowering women therefore should be the responsibility of all.

Tabita is a community in Akroso- Eastern Region of Ghana where many women are uneducated and underprivileged as well. Empowerment Aid team visited them and organized a workshop about girl child education and the overall benefits of educating their children.

About 500 women benefited from the workshop and items such as clothing and sandals were donated to them. The school children were also given exercise books, and other learning materials.

The physically challenged were not left out. One of them Abbey was motivated about the possibilities of better days ahead of him and clothing were given to him.

Empowerment Aid will continue to bring smiles to the lives of people especially women and girls. We encourage all to help in one way or the other no contribution is too small.


Members

