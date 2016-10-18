Bortianor PPP candidate to benefit from ‘skirt and blouse’ voting

The National Democratic Congress' (NDC) prospects in the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom constituency remain bright for its flagbearer, John Mahama but the NDC MP for the area, Bright Demodzi faces the dreaded “skirt and blouse” voting treatment.

The skirt and blouse voting pattern is a situation residents vote for a presidential candidate of one party and MP from a different party sometimes to punish one of the candidates.

The constituency in question is the rural part of Weija and normally a safe seat for the NDC, but complaints of neglect have seen a number of NDC supporters announce the intent to vote out the Mr. Demodzi.

Citi News’ Constituency Watch team visited the area and the NDC's Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom Constituency Organiser, Mawueyram Emmanuel Kojo Asae, explained that the constituency was indeed a sure bet for President John Mahama but hinted that many NDC supporters would be “voting skirt and blouse.”

“For the Presidential, we are not having many challenges convincing people. You don't even need to tell them what the president has done. On the other side with the parliamentary candidate, that is where we are having some few challenges and difficulties.”

“When you are contesting elections and you don't have a good relationship with the people, it is very difficult for you to say that you are winning the elections,” Mr. Asae added.

NDC supporters bemoan MP’s low visibility

Citi News’ team also spoke to one Hawa, a known NDC member in the area, and she spoke of the increasing disconnect between the MP and the people in the ground.

“The MP no longer relates with us. Since he won the elections, only a few people around him are enjoying. I voted for him but I have never seen him after voting. The only time I get to see him is on his posters in town.”

“Before I voted for him in 2012, I used to see him around. He used to come here to organise us for his campaign. As for the president, I will vote for him but not the MP. That is the truth.”

Bright’s loss, Rev. Larbie’s gain

Even the coastal areas like Kokrobite, populated with Gas known for their unflinching support for the NDC, have planned to give a cold shoulder to their MP at the polls.

The candidate with the most to gain from the indicated “skirt and blouse” voting pattern will be the Progressive People’s Party’s (PPP) Rev. Fred Nii Adjetey Larbie who contested and lost on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2012.

Joshua Armah, a 40 year resident of the area, spoke of how he used to sit down cordially with the MP in times past but has now been met neglect and failed promises in the past four years.

“He has attempted to fix only one of the many things he promised. We don't have water. He started a borehole here but it is still not completed,” he lamented.

“We have issues with schools. Our government school is collapsing and our children can't attend classes in that building anymore. I am a constituency youth organiser at the primary school area, now I cant go an campaign and tell the people to vote for him.”

Mr. Armah spoke however warmly of the PPP candidate saying, “you have seen our own brother, Rev Adjetey. I have decided Bright has disappointed me so I will vote for Mahama and vote for Adjetey.”

