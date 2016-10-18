Today's front pages: Tuesday, October 18, 2016

LOCAL USD-BOND COULD FOSTER DOLLARISATION – ANALYSTS WARN

Whereas the government has given the indication it will do more of the domestic dollar-bonds, on the back of the maiden one’s success, some analysts fear it could weaken the cedi and deepen dollarization of the economy.

CORPORATE SUCCESS DEMANDS AN OPEN MIND – TOTAL BOSS

The Executive Vice President for West Africa of Total Petroleum, Ada Eze, has challenged women in business to keep an open mind, which she says is a vital ingredient needed to embrace new ideas and to succeed in the increasingly competitive corporate world.

AGRIC SHOWS SIGNS OF REVIVAL

The government is confident a number of measures it has adopted will reverse the dwindling fortunes of agriculture, as latest figures from the Ghana Statistical Service show signs of the sector’s revival.

PPP ASSURES YOUTH OF SUSTAINABLE JOBS

Flagbearer of the PPP, Papa Kwesi Nduom, has told students of the University of Ghana Legon that the PPP is the only party with the track record and experience to provide sustainable jobs for the unemployed youth in the country.

RAWLINGS ACCUSES NDC OF BEING BEHIND HIS $2M GIFT PROBE

Founder of the ruling NDC, former President Jerry John Rawlings, has accused his party of being behind his probe by EOCO and Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice over the alleged $2 million gift he received from Abacha in 1996.

IGNORE NPP – JM

President John Mahama has reiterated has government’s resolve not to disappoint residents of the Volta Region as being said by opposition elements.

NDC ARE GREEDY – BAWUMIA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, running mate of the NPP has asked residents in the Northern parts of the country to vote against President John Mahama in the December 7 polls.

EC TO BATTLE 3 LAWSUITS

The EC has an arduous responsibility to battle three lawsuits filed by three different political parties against the disqualification of their presidential candidates.

CREATE INCENTIVE TO BACK SMEs – PROF PIKAY RICHARDSON

Visiting Fellow at Manchester Business School, wants Ghana to craft a deliberate policy with incentives to encourage the formation of start-ups which should be given the support to grow.

$5M ABACHA CASH: NDC CHASING ME – SAYS RAWLINGS

Former President Jerry John Rawlings is not happy with elements in the ruling National Democratic Congress who are allegedly baying for his blood.

EKUMFI NDC CHAIRMAN DEFECTS TO NPP

The hope of the ruling NDC retaining power in the upcoming general elections may be dashed, as key members and supporters keep defecting to the opposition NPP.

CHIEF JUSTICE DESIGNATES 17 COURTS TO HANDLE ELECTORAL DISPUTES

The Chief Justice, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, has designated 17 specialized courts to deal with electoral disputes that may arise before the December 7, 2016, presidential and parliamentary elections.

DKM CUSTOMERS RECEIVE PART OF DEPOSITS

Hundreds of clients of DKM Microfinance Company yesterday besieged payment centers to receives part or their full investments in the liquidated company.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com