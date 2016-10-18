The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region has denied having a hand in the recent agitations in the Volta Region against the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“We have no had in those demonstrations. We are focused on our campaign, we have set an agenda which we are pursuing steadily and we will not have time for those things,” NPP’s Volta Regional Secretary, Joseph Homenya, said on Eyewitnesses News.

He rather argued that the recent protest were only evidence of the NDC stronghold’s realization that the NDC has been taking them for granted.

He also referenced the number of independent candidates emerging in the Volta Region noting that, “this shows the level of dissatisfaction of the performance of the Mahama administration for the people of this region.”

“We are not the chiefs who are speaking, we are not the people in Hodzo area who have demonstrated… how many votes do we get from those people. These are full blooded members who are so disillusioned who are dissatisfied with the performance of the Mahama-led administration,” Mr. Homenya opined.

The most recent protest against the government in the region saw Chiefs and elders of Kpenoe, Takla and Hodzo near Ho threaten to barricade the roads to their communities from political activity for three months in protest of their deplorable roads.

Residents along the Asikuma-Kpeve stretch of the eastern corridor roads also threatened a demonstration exercise protest over the delays in the construction works on the road.

“The youth there are agitating and some of them are threatening to demonstrate and concerns of those youth are in line with the concerns of the NPP in the region,” but “we as NPP in the Volta region do not have the energy or the chance to sponsor anybody to go on a demonstration,” Mr. Homenya stated.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana