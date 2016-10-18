Bortianor MP losing grip over seat [Report]

The Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom constituency seat seems to be slipping through the fingers of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament, Bright Kojo Demodzi.

Citi News' Constituency Watch team visited the area and found that the incumbent MP's internal wrangling with his executives is still alive and haunting him.

According to the NDC's Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom Constituency Organiser, Mawueyram Emmanuel Kojo Asae, the NDC winning the seat would have been obvious if not for the sour relationship between the MP and some of the constituency executives.

“I must say for our constituency, the presidential, we are not having much challenges convincing people. You don't even need to tell them what the president has done. On the other side of the parliamentary candidate, that is where we are having some few challenges and difficulties. The difficulties are barely on electorates in the constituency. It boils down to the party executives. His relationship with some of the party executives is very bad.”

One major challenge the constituents were faced with was the bad nature of the road. But today, it's a smooth ride all the way to Top Town and a little beyond, even though it's not tarred yet. The drains on both sides have also been constructed.

But the Deputy Youth Organizer of the NDC in this constituency, Ezekiel Mustapha Nanor argued, the road is not the only developmental project the incumbent Bright Demodzi has facilitated

“ I have been in this town for almost twenty years but what I have seen within this four years when we elected honourable demordzi, its quite obvious that he is hardworking. I have been here since 1997 and I can tell you this is the first drainage I have seen in this town. We also have a modern ICT centre equipped with free wireless where students come and learn

In the last elections four years ago, Bright Demodzi won by just 188 votes, leaving his closest rival Rev. Fred Nii Larbie biting his fingers after missing out narrowly. At the time, Rev Larbie contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). This year, he has crossed carpets, contesting on the ticket of Papa Kwesi Nduom's Progressive People's Party (PPP).

The NPP however is hoping to benefit from the possible split in the NDC votes between Bright Demodzi and Rev. Fred Nii Larbie.

By: Zoe Abu Baidoo/citifmonine.com/Ghana