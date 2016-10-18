Hundreds participate in Airport View Hotel's health walk

Management and staff of the Airport View hotel together with in-house guests and corporate clients on Saturday embarked on a health walk dubbed: ‘Walk with us’.

The 10km walk took them from the hotel to the University of Ghana Legon, through East Legon and back to the hotel

It was an event filled with fun, excitement, and networking. There was free health screening from renowned healthcare service providers’ Acrecity Medics and health talk from experienced doctors.

Chief Executive Officer of the hotel, Francis Fori Dwumah, observed that people spend a lot of time with business activities without finding time to reduce stress.

“It is important to take time off busy schedule to do regular exercises for good health. A lot of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer are on the ascendancy and as Doctors will tell you, the best medicine is to exercise. We have embarked on this 10km walk with our corporate clients, in-house guests, staff and their family to ensure we maintain good health," he said.

Throwing more light on the walk, Jane Otu, Sales and Marketing Manager informed that the event had come to stay and would be held quarterly every year to ensure Staff, clients and partners stay healthy for productivity.

She seized the opportunity to talk about other services offered by the hotel, such as Friday live band, Sunday Ghanaian brunch, outdoor catering services, kids swim package, pizza combo, and the newly introduced ‘office lunch pack delivery

The Executive Director of Acrecity Medics, Kwame Arhin who led a team of Doctors and nurses to provide free health screening entreated the public to go for regular medical check-up stressing that “there are a lot of diseases now as such twice a year medical check-up is necessary.”

Airport view hotel, located in Accra, 50 meters from the Kotoka International Airport, is a leading hospitality facility in the Accra metropolis.

The hotel has won many awards with the recent one being the best 2-star hotel- Greater Accra region and the best 2 star-National by the Ghana Tourism Authority for 2015.

Sponsors of the walk include Irofmah Ghana which was on hand to provide lube service for participants, Voltic, Kokoby Food Processing Company Ltd, Spec Multi Concept, Nissi Multimedia, Live FM, Keep Moving Company and Starr FM. The Ghana Armed Forces Central Band entertained the walk with music.

Some of the corporate clients who participated in the walk included: Ghana Tourism Authority, Cenpower Ghana, AGRA, IITA, Liebherr, Fortress Ghana, Safeway and Street Children Empowerment Fund.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com