Regional training course for African journalists opens in Tanzania

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Dar es Salaam, Oct. 17, GNA - A 14-day media training course on governance of oil, gas and mining has opened in Dar res Salaam, capital of Tanzania in the Eastern part of Africa.

Sponsored by the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), a Non-Governmental Organisation, the training is being organized by the Journalist Environmental Association of Tanzania (JET) in partnership with Penplusbytes, an International Institute for ICT Journalism in Ghana and the African Center for Media Excellence in Uganda.

Being attended by 24 selected participants - eight each from Tanzania, Uganda and Ghana, the course is aimed at building the capacity of the reporters to enable them tell the true story in the extractive industry particularly oil, gas and mining and get themselves abreast with trending and contemporary situation in the sector.

Mr George Lugalambi, the Media Capacity Development Officer of the NRGI, said the course also offers opportunity for participants to establish relationships and share ideas and divergent views in the extractive sector.

He said although the extractive industry is broad, the NRGI focused on oil, gas and mining and in collaboration with her partners had offered opportunities for reporters and news editors to know more in the industry.

Mr Nicholas Phythan, a renowned International Journalist and a facilitator at the course, asked the participants to reflect on what they do as reporters and learn more in the industry.

Kwame Ahiabenu II, the Executive Director of Penplusbytes, expressed the optimism that mutual relationship would be established among participants and further strengthened after the course for the benefit of the participating countries.

Abednego Akwasi Asante Asiedu, a Ghanaian Broadcast Journalist working with Adom Fm, said he is optimistic the course would enlighten and empower him to report accurately in the extractive sector.

'I hope the 14-day training course will enhance my capacity in the extractive industry', Mr Ebenezer Agyekum-Boateng, another broadcast Journalist and a producer at TV3, a Ghana-based television station said.

Daniel Amule, a reporter at the Pacis FM, a faith-based radio station in Uganda, commended the organisers for such an opportunity and advised his colleagues to take advantage of the course, explore and learn more.

Other Ghanaians reporter were selected from Viasat One TV, Business and Financial Times Newspaper, Ghana News Agency, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Deutsche Welle and Daily Guide Newspaper.

GNA