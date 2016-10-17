Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Social News | 17 October 2016 23:00 CET

Prempeh College receives gift

By GNA

By Isaac Arkoh/Louisa Nkrumah
Kumasi, Oct 17, GNA - Prempeh College - an all boys' senior high school in Kumasi, has been presented with 300 crates of egg to assure the students of good nutrition.

It was a donation from the management of Darko Farms and timed to coincide with the 'world egg day' celebration.

The day is marked on the second Friday of October, every year, to highlight the nutritional benefits of eating egg daily.

The Reverend Samuel Darko, Managing Director of the Farm, was on hand to present the gift at a ceremony and encouraged young people to eat eggs.

Egg, he said, had 'a lot of nutritious benefits' particularly, good for the eyesight and vital for preventing diseases.

It could prevent malnutrition - stunted growth, especially in children.

Mrs. Gifty Bobie Tawiah, the Chief Matron, who received the gift said they were grateful for the gesture.

GNA

Social News

