UHAS begins postgraduate programme in Public Health

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi

Ho, Oct. 17, GNA - The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has received approval from the National Accreditation Board to begin a postgraduate programme in Public Health this academic year.

The University is also awaiting approval from the Accreditation Board to start a Master of Philosophy programme in Applied Epidemiology, Professor John Gyapong, Vice Chancellor of UHAS, said at the fifth matriculation of the University in Ho on Saturday.

He said all the University's programmes were competitive and well sought after and assured the students that they were at the right place.

Prof. Gyapong said the University's newly mounted programmes such as Doctor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Science in Medical Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Top-Up in the Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences were all attracting high patronage.

He advised the students to make good use of facilities in the University and go by the tenets, rules and regulations contained in the students' handbook.

A total of 835 students were admitted and matriculated out of 5,355 applicants.

GNA