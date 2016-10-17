Aspiring MP promises to teach students for free

It is common to hear aspiring parliamentarians promise to undertake one development project or the other, though that is not the core mandate of law makers.

However, for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region, he wants to share his legislative duties with teaching for free in basic schools.

Dr Osei Twum says he will visit schools in his constituency to teach students Mathematics at no cost.

He says it is a passion he hardly can abandon despite what he anticipates to be a busy schedule in the legislature should he get the nod.

“I was a teacher in the US and I just love to teach," he said

According to Mr. Osei, his move is to “motivate the children, when they are at their wit's end".

Dr. Twum who is an educationist by training runs a private basic and second cycle school.

He says such initiative would also afford him an opportunity to interact with and support students who have peculiar needs, including financial difficulties.

Dr Twum spoke with some NPP supporters on the sidelines of a home-coming and fund-raising ceremony for old students of the Jachie-Pramso senior high school.

He told Luv News the NPP will establish a separate directorate for supervision in schools.

Dr. Twum, an alumnus of the school, reiterated that the NPP will focus more on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education when they come to power.