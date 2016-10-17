How much was raised from sale of DKM assets? Lawyer demands to know

A legal practitioner is demanding to know how much was realised from the sale of the assets of the liquidated microfinance companies, including DKM.

Alfred Tua-Yeboah, Bono Ahafo president of the Ghana Bar Association and lawyer to some victims of the DKM liquidation scandal is unhappy with the refund amounts being paid to the victims.

In an interview with Joy News, hours after day one of the refund payment, the lawyer said he was not happy with the refund amounts paid to his clients.

Hundreds of customers of micro finance companies, DKM, God is Love, dotted in the Bono Ahafo, Western and Northern Regions had their monies locked up in a tricky transaction by the company.

The company received millions of cedis in investments from the customers with an outrageously high interest rate promises. After the investment matured, however, the customers could neither retrieve the interest promised them by the company nor was the company able to pay the amount they invested.

Several efforts to retrieve the monies from the company have failed. The company is in a state of bankruptcy leaving the government no choice but to sell assets of the company to pay off the aggrieved customers.

After several months of waiting, the official liquidator promised to pay back monies to some of the affected, Monday.

Joy News correspondent Precious Semevoh reports that a little over 200 customers were paid some monies but majority of them are unhappy with the amount paid.

According to reports, some of the customers received just 3,500 cedis even though they had invested over 40,000 cedis.

Another batch of 500, customers in two different areas in the Bono Ahafo Region are to be paid their refunds tomorrow, until all affected customers have been taken care of.

While some of the customers protested the failure by the liquidator to recognise their forms and pay them their monies, a critical mass of the customers were angry with the amount of monies paid them.

Some described it as an insult to them and vowed to head to court. They could not understand why they would be paid such meagre sums.

Speaking to Joy News Lawyer Alfred Tua-Yeboah said the customers deserved to know how much has been raised from the sale of the assets of DKM to be paid that paltry sums of money.

"Where are they getting the monies from to pay the customers?" he asked, adding it is either the state has no case against DKM or that its effort at retrieving the monies from the companies involved has been lackluster.

He was convinced the amount being paid to the customers is nothing to write home about.

Meanwhile payments are expected to continue tomorrow.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah