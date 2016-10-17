A medical director for Health Essentials has entreated companies to encourage their workers to cultivate the habit of exercising regularly.

Dr Kojo Essel noted that the habit of regular exercise among workers help reduce the increasing spate of heart diseases.

The medical practitioner gave the advise staff and management of Red Sea Maritime Services, one of Ghana’s leading shipping and Logistics Company, took a break from work routine to embark on a Family health walk as part of efforts to promote a healthy workforce on Saturday.

The three kilometres started from Ayi Mensah and ended at the Peduase Lodge in Aburi.

According to him, lack of exercise, bad eating habits coupled with alcohol abuse and smoking is a precursor to increasing the risk of contracting cardiovascular diseases, which according to him is the major cause of death in Ghana.

To this end, he implored the staff to dedicate at least 30 minutes of their time every day to exercise.

Chief Executive Officer of Red Sea Maritime Services, Ray Snowden speaking at the event said, the need to ensure employees embrace the importance of healthy living was a major reason why the event was organised.

According to him, “a healthy workforce is a productive workforce as such the need to inculcate exercising and staying fit in order to project the company’s values. It is important to keep a balance between your work and health.

"Red Sea is committed to the course of ensuring our workers are healthy because we believe a healthy mind is pivotal to productivity,” he added.

He further explained that the event is part of the company’s corporate strategy to raise funds in order to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) initiatives and also hinted at plans for the company to consider organising similar events quarterly.

Head of Human Resource at Red Sea Maritime Services, Dede Offei, on her part, expressed satisfaction with the event, which she said was necessary for fostering better relations among workers and a way for staff to get closer to management.

“…It is a way of bringing worker's close to management and to ensure networking amongst the various departments of the company...” she added.

The event was climaxed with an aerobics session and a family picnic at the Aburi Botanical Garden.

